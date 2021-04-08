Coal boiler grants are 'dirty corporate welfare and do nothing to reduce emissions'

Thursday, 8 April, 2021 - 16:02

Responding to the Government’s announcement of $22.8 million in grants for selected companies to switch from coal boilers to clean energy, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

"Companies already have an incentive to shift away from coal boilers. Under the current ETS price, it’s cheaper to switch boilers than to pay for the equivalent carbon credits."

"In other words, the government is handing out taxpayer money to a lucky group of companies to pursue a profitable change they would have made regardless. That’s corporate welfare, and spinning it as a climate initiative only serves to obscure the rort."

"Even worse, these grants, along with the ban on new coal boilers, will do nothing to reduce our overall emissions. Coil boilers are already covered by the ETS, so eliminating them only serves to free up credits for companies to emit carbon in different ways."