Public meeting to develop Motu Catchment Plan - council

Friday, 9 April, 2021 - 08:34

Council is inviting the Matawai community to a public meeting on Thursday 15 April from 6-8pm at the Matawai Fire Station to help develop a Catchment Plan for the MÅtÅ« and Koranga catchments.

"We are collaborating with local iwi to develop the plan," said project manager Janic Slupski.

"This is our second public meeting and we’ll be running more as the plan is developed to ensure everybody has a chance to be involved."

The Motu Catchment Plan will quantify the expected results, limits and actions for how the quality and quantity of water levels, and the land uses that affect them, are managed under the Resource Management Act.

"We are aware of the excellent work being done by the MÅtÅ« Catchment Group to improve water quality and the health of the river," Mr Slupski said.

"And we’ll keep working with them and other groups such as local iwi to contribute their knowledge to this plan."

Council is seeking views to develop the plan through varied means, such as establishing a community stakeholder group to work through the details.

"This group was established in November last year and meets monthly to work on the main issues and the plan’s content," Mr Slupski said.

"But we welcome views from everywhere and everyone, from scientists and landholders to local children who know their waterways from swimming in them."

More information about the MÅtÅ« Catchment Plan is available on the Council website at https://www.gdc.govt.nz/environment/our-rivers/motu-catchment-plan