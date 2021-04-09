Grey District Council plans for the future with 2021-2031 long term plan

Friday, 9 April, 2021 - 14:32

The Grey District Council has been developing their 2021-2031 Long Term Plan for the Grey District, which sets out what Council intends to spend money on and when over the next ten years. The community has told us that they want a Thriving, Connected and Resilient Grey District and the plan we are proposing sets us up for that.

Previously Council has traded infrastructure renewals for low rate rises and this has created a significant backlog of overdue replacements, for example stormwater pipes and bridge repairs, that can no longer be ignored. Along with the impacts of climate change on our infrastructure.

In recent years there have been occasions where reserve funds were used to keep rates rises down; this created a short term positive benefit, however, also created a higher rates burden in following years. Grey District Councillor’s said, "We cannot continue this trade off and must face up to the reality that we need to raise our rates higher than has been the norm to start to pay for the underinvestment in our assets".

Council will be considering the long-term plan consultation document on 14 April 2021 which if approved will go out to the public for submissions the following day. We will be holding drop in information sessions around the District - you are welcome to come to any of these sessions and talk to Councillors and staff about the long term plan and provide your feedback.

Our focus over the next ten years is to improve our infrastructure, decrease debt, increase our reserves and prepare for our future.

Within the consultation document, we are consulting on four key issues.

Extend kerbside collection to wider district

Do we extend the kerbside collection service of two bins (refuse and recycling) to the remainder of the Grey District, except for Moana and Te Kinga or do we leave it as the status quo, where the outer areas continue to use bags and ties?

New Library

We’re proposing to build a new, modern, purpose built library on freehold land in Greymouth with meeting rooms and more space for the community to gather. This project is planned to start from year 5.

Delivery of Spring Creek Pool service

The Spring Creek Pool is only open during the summer period and usage is generally low. Council is proposing a number of options to consider for major changes to providing this service.

Runanga Service Centre delivery

With changes in services provided and decline in custom, Council is proposing major changes in the provision of services for the Runanga Service Centre.

The Consultation document contains a full list of the options to consider.

The overall average rate rise for next year is proposed to be 9.99%, however, please refer to the table on page 27 within the consultation document to see examples of how your property will be affected, e.g. a residential property in Cobden with a land value of $21,000 will have a rates increase of $3.11 per week and a farming/forestry property with a land value of $5.5 million will have a rates increase of $22.27 per week.

In summary, we have 648km of roads, 209 bridges, 106km of footpaths and 522km of water, sewer and stormwater pipes, a library, a recreation centre, hectares of park land and reserves, landfill and public toilets, along with the people and tools needed to manage them. On top of this is the "catch-up" work required on our infrastructure assets. Our Long Term Plan ensures we continue to provide our community with these services, enabling us to be a Thriving, Connected and Resilient Grey District.

We encourage you to read the consultation document, come and see us at our information drop in sessions and most importantly, give us your feedback. Dates and times of the drop in sessions can be found on our website.

Copies of the consultation document can be collected from the Grey District Council, Westland Recreation Centre, Grey District Library and the Runanga Service Centre from 15 April.

Submissions close at 5pm on 17 May 2021.

Website: www.greydc.govt.nz/ltp

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GreyDC