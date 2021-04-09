Napier City Council community consultation for Long Term Plan

Friday, 9 April, 2021 - 15:48

Councillors today adopted NCC’s Long Term Plan (LTP) 2021-31 consultation document, with community consultation opening at 12pm on Monday 12th April on sayitnapier.nz.

‘Working on what matters’ is the focus of the 10-year budget, which sets out the projects and activities that Council will focus on between now and 2031, and demonstrates how they will be funded.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise says the consultation focuses on what matters to the community.

"The community has told us to focus on the basics. Our goal is to do that, and invest for the longer term so that our situation will improve over time. Our people matter too. We’re dedicated to building a city where everyone matters and everyone can contribute."

"The start of 2021 has been uncertain and we understand this will continue over the coming months and possibly years. Our plan is based on what we know now, while acknowledging we are in for change, particularly when it comes to how our water services could be provided in the future," says Mayor Wise.

Water supply projects are a big part of the consultation, with two options being presented - begin the needed work now, or begin the work later, spread out over a longer period.

"We want to do the work sooner so that some of the issues like dirty water can be dealt with earlier. It also means we will meet national drinking water standards within five years," says Mayor Wise.

People and places are also a focus of the Long Term Plan.

Te Pihinga is part of an urban development plan for Maraenui that will grow the city’s prosperity by providing facilities that focus on employment, training and entrepreneurship. Council is proposing to continue with Te Pihinga, but defer construction until around 2023, to give time to develop the design, operating model, partnerships and funding sources, and to develop a social procurement plan to achieve jobs and training for locals.

Council has been providing affordable rental housing for over 50 years, with 377 community housing units across the city. However, the houses are ageing and costs to maintain them are increasing. These costs are projected to exceed rental income by around $2.5 million per year.

"We anticipate that during the next 12 months we will be able to consult with the community and make a decision about the future of our community housing. In the meantime, our preferred option is to fund the shortfall through loans, which avoids a significant rates rise," says Mayor Wise.

Community safety is also a key proposal in the consultation, with Council’s preferred option being to investigate an ambassador programme. Ambassadors work with individuals, link them with services that may be able to help, maintain clear behavioural expectations and deal with negative activity by liaising closely with Police and others.

Traffic safety is also a focus, with a proposal to increase traffic safety plan funding from one plan per year to three plans per year, making Napier safer for all road users.

Other proposals in the LTP include the development of Ahuriri Regional Park; operation of the Faraday Centre as well as updates on major projects such as the Napier Library Civic Precinct, the National Aquarium of New Zealand and the Napier Aquatic Centre Development.

Council’s proposals will result in an average rates increase of 8% for 2021/22, with further rises each year over Council’s 10-year plan. Ratepayers can use the online rates guide at sayitnapier.nz for an estimate of how their rates will be impacted in 2021/22.

Napier’s LTP consultation opens at midday on Monday 12th April and closes at 5pm on Wednesday 12th May.

Submissions can be made online at sayitnapier.nz or the consultation document and submission form can be collected from Council’s Customer Service Centre or Napier’s libraries. Community meetings and Facebook Live events will also be held. Details can be found on sayitnapier.nz

"We want to know what matters to you, so join in on one of our engagement events as I would love to hear your thoughts. We’re keen to get on with ‘doing the mahi’," says Mayor Wise.