Tourism Infrastructure Fund now open - Nash

Monday, 12 April, 2021 - 18:04

Applications are now invited from all councils for a slice of government funding aimed at improving tourism infrastructure, especially in areas under pressure given the size of their rating bases.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash has already signalled that five South Island regions will be given priority to reflect that jobs and businesses in these areas have been hardest hit by the loss of international visitors.

"The Tourism Infrastructure Fund opens today for applications," Mr Nash said. "Between $13 and $18 million is likely to be available."

"I am particularly keen to see ideas for projects from KaikÅura, MacKenzie District - Aoraki Mt Cook, Queenstown Lakes, Fiordland and South Westland.

"I have today released the formal Priorities Statement that sets the framework for applications. My Priorities Statement makes it clear that while all councils can apply for support with tourism infrastructure, applications from five regions will carry extra weight.

"The projects in these five regions will provide much-needed local employment as tourism towns work to diversify their economies. The new infrastructure will also ensure the quality of the visitor experience is improved for when tourists return in greater numbers.

"The Fund is open for applications till Friday 30 April. Applications are assessed by a Panel of representatives from local government, central government agencies, and those with experience in the tourism and infrastructure sector," Mr Nash said.

The Minister’s Priorities Statement is copied below.