Chance to chat to councillors about Our Roadmap to Renewal - council

Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 - 09:11

Invercargill residents will have a chance to chat to Councillors about the proposed Roadmap to Renewal at special Long-Term Plan consultation events in the coming weeks.

The first event will be a round table discussion with Councillors Darren Ludlow and Lesley Soper at the Kennington Kennel Club tomorrow from 6pm until 8pm, followed by a round table discussion with Deputy Mayor Nobby Clark and Councillor Allan Arnold at the Otatara Community Hall on Thursday between 6pm and 7.30pm.

There are more events planned throughout April, including in Bluff on Saturday, 17 April and at the Southern Steel Game at Stadium Southland on Sunday, 18 April.

Invercargill City Councillor and LTP Project Champion Alex Crackett said Councillors were excited to get out into the community, answer questions, and hear what residents had to say about the proposal.

"Many of us have already been out and about chatting with residents and encouraging them to have their say. The events planned for the coming weeks makes it easy for people who want to know more to come along and have an informal discussion," Cr Crackett said.

"We wanted to make sure there were plenty of opportunities with lots of different times and places available, so that people can find out about the LTP process and have their say.

"We’re doing that by making sure your Councillors are coming to you, in your community, where you can feel comfortable asking and answering questions," she said.

Event locations were varied, as were the formats.

"Some of our events will be drop in sessions, some are round-table discussions, and we are also planning a Facebook Live event for those of you who’d prefer to tune in from home."

Cr Crackett said she had heard lots of feedback about streetscapes and urban play already.

"It’s great to get an indication of what people feel most passionate about, however we also need your views on other key proposals in the Roadmap like our plans for water and roading and changes to the way we rate.

"We need this information so that we can strike a balance on what projects and services we focus on for the next 10 years," Cr Crackett said.

Residents can find out more about events are happening near them at www.icc.govt.nz/roadmaptorenewal/events. Consultation on the Roadmap to Renewal, Invercargill City Council’s proposed Long-Term Plan for 2021-31, began on March 30, and closes on Monday, May 3.

Visit www.icc.govt.nz/roadmaptorenewal to make a submission today.