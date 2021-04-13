Horizons Regional Council asking whether to establish Maori representation

Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 - 10:28

Horizons Regional Council is asking our communities whether Council should have MÄori representation through a short survey.

Horizons Chair Rachel Keedwell says that due to a recent law change, Council has the opportunity to consider whether to establish MÄori constituencies in time for the 2022 local elections. "Council hasn’t yet reached a position or made a decision, however we need to do so by 21 May," says Cr Keedwell.

"To help us gauge an appetite, we have sent out a short survey to those enrolled on the MÄori electoral roll as they’re the most affected. This survey is also available online for anyone to complete before 8am Monday 10 May.

Horizons Regional Council is currently made up of 12 councillors covering six constituencies; two for Horowhenua, two for ManawatÅ«-Rangitikei, four for Palmerston North, one for Ruapehu, one for Tararua and two for Whanganui.

The number of MÄori constituencies Horizons could have is set out in legislation. In the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Region, it is likely there would be two MÄori councillors. They could represent one MÄori constituency each or both could represent a single MÄori constituency that covers the whole region. "If Council choose to progress with establishing MÄori constituencies, voters enrolled on the MÄori electoral roll vote would vote in a MÄori constituency and voters on the general roll would continue to vote in their general constituency.

"As no one can be enrolled on both rolls at the same time, no one gets to vote in more than one constituency.

"A decision to establish MÄori constituencies would apply for both 2022 and 2025 local elections at a minimum. Council would engage with our communities again before making any recommendations through a formal consultation process. "If, based on feedback through the survey, Council decides not to establish MÄori constituencies for the 2022 local elections, Council could still consider whether to make changes for the 2025 local election."

The online survey and further information including frequently asked questions are available online at https://haveyoursay.horizons.govt.nz