Call for change to first home funding criteria - Sarah Curtis

Thursday, 15 April, 2021 - 11:57

Petition launched to remove house price caps and requirement to have signed build contract for Government’s First Home Grant and First Home Loan

A petition recently launched with New Zealand Parliament is urging Government to support more first home buyers by changing its criteria for the First Home Grant and First Home Loan. The petition, launched by a Northland-based mortgage specialist, calls for the removal of house price caps and for changes to be made around the requirement for a signed build contract before accessing the First Home Grant. Sarah Curtis, owner of Sarah Curtis Mortgages, says the current requirements to access a First Home Loan or First Home Grant are excluding far too many Kiwis from becoming homeowners.

"The house price caps for first home buyers to access the grants are set at unrealistically low levels," she says. "For example, to access the Government’s First Home Loan or Grant in Northland, first home buyers need to be purchasing a house under $500,000 for a new build, or $400,000 for an existing property. With median prices in Northland at $655,000, the available stock of suitable houses is very low.

"In Auckland there is an even bigger gap with house price caps at $700,000 for a new build or $625,000 for an existing property. Auckland median house prices are currently at $1.1 million - it would be very hard in the current market to find a suitable property under the price cap, and even if you did the bank may not lend on it to the level needed for first home buyers.

"Nationwide, properties that fit within the current price caps are often rejected by the banks for over 80% borrowing as there is generally remedial work that needs to be completed, there are unconsented changes to the property, or it is just simply too small. Banks policy for lending on smaller apartments or small units can be very limited so it really is a catch-22 for eager home buyers," says Curtis.

Sarah Curtis Mortgages estimates that approximately 60% of its clients are first home buyers, but that fewer than 10% of these buyers can access the First Home Grant.

"Many clients qualify against every other requirement, but it is just the house purchase price that negates their opportunity to access this much-needed grant. These are people who have scrimped and saved to get a 5% deposit, are able to meet mortgage repayments and have found their dream home but, because of the final house purchase price, are shut out of the grant they are relying on to buy," says Curtis.

The restrictions on new builds are even more ridiculous says the mortgage specialist. "We have never been able to help our clients access the grant for buyers wanting to complete a new build due to the criteria requiring a signed build contract on the day the purchase goes unconditional," she says.

"Expecting first home buyers to find a section, meet 15 working days finance, identify a builder, obtain plans and sign a contract is impossible. It is also unfair to be putting them in a position whereby hasty decisions have to be made, without time for research or due diligence."

The petition that Sarah Curtis Mortgages has filed with the Government suggests removing this stipulation altogether to encourage more new home builds. "The petition raises key issues with the current First Home Grant and Loan criteria that the Government needs to address," says Curtis.

"Although we know this isn’t a silver bullet to fix New Zealand’s housing issues, giving more prospective first home buyers access to Government funding will go a long way towards a stronger, healthier housing market where more New Zealanders can afford their own homes."

Signatures are now being accepted on the petition filed by Sarah Curtis Mortgages to support first home buyers purchasing and building in New Zealand. The petition is open until 30 April 2021.