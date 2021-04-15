'Strong relationship continues' as Green Party renew MoU with E Tu union

Thursday, 15 April, 2021 - 12:51

The Green Party have reaffirmed their strong commitment to the union movement in Aotearoa New Zealand by renewing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with E TÅ«.

Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said:

"The Green Party and E tÅ« share a common commitment to a fair and sustainable Aotearoa. Renewing our MoU shows the Green Party’s ongoing commitment to standing with workers.

"The union movement in Aotearoa has ensured better wages, more reasonable hours and safer working conditions for New Zealanders.

"They play an essential role demanding better conditions for workers so that all of us can live and work with dignity.

"E tÅ« has been so critical in pushing for rights for workers who keep our communities moving. They represent our posties, our disability support, and aged care workers. The represent the people who feed us and keep our shared spaces spotlessly clean."

Green Party Co-leader James Shaw said:

"We look forward to continuing to work with the E TÅ« and the broader union movement in Aotearoa, to help ensure the Government delivers on its promises to working people such as sick leave reform and Fair Pay Agreements.

"In particular we look forward to regularly sitting down with E TÅ« to ensure our work to stop the climate crisis with a Just Transition for affected people and communities.