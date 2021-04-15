Vehicles responding to electrical emergencies prioritised - Simeon Brown

Thursday, 15 April, 2021 - 14:23

The Government must support a sensible law change that would allow lines companies to use flashing lights so traffic can give them priority when responding to electrical emergencies, National MP for Pakuranga Simeon Brown says.

"Congestion in Auckland and across New Zealand is making it more difficult for lines companies to respond to electrical emergencies in a timely manner. An electrical emergency is a case when someone’s life is in danger or at risk of harm.

"In an incident where the power lines have been brought down by a car crash, fire and ambulance responders can arrive quickly using their lights and sirens, but often cannot assist until the lines company turn up and turn the power off.

"More and more often, the line company is stuck on the motorway or in traffic caused by the accident, like when power has been cut to traffic lights.

"In Auckland accidents involving a power pole on average take place every day.

"But it’s not just traffic related incidents that this legislation would help with, there are also cases of people dependent on electricity for medical machines which keep them alive. The sooner the power can be turned back on, the better the outcome.

"My Member’s Bill, which has been drawn from the ballot, would mean vehicles responding to electrical emergencies could display a flashing light requiring other vehicles to give way to them. This is already available to doctors, midwives and some nurses who need to get through traffic quickly to assist a patient.

"With traffic only getting worse due to a Government that’s filing to deliver on its transport promises, one consequence is lives being put at risk because lines company vehicles are stuck in traffic and unable to quickly respond to the electrical emergency."