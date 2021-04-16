Risk of jail for 'hatred' against political belief unacceptable - Free Speech Coalition

Friday, 16 April, 2021 - 13:38

The Free Speech Coalition is shocked with a previously secret Cabinet Paper reported on today by Newsroom revealing the Government wants to jail people for up to three years for "hate speech", including that which targets political opinion.

Free Speech Coalition spokesman, Dr David Cumin said, "If the reporting is accurate, the use of insulting language against a political party, ideology, or religion, to the degree it is seen to be inciting hatred, could see you jailed."

"These proposed measures are chilling. They go far further than the recommendations of the Royal Commission into the Christchurch terror attacks. They are the sort of laws used in theocracies and dictatorships, not for introduction in a free and democratic society."

"The proposals are a call to arms for people who value free speech. The Free Speech Coalition will be regathering to fight them and calling for New Zealanders to join the campaign."