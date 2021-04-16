Amazon deal a vote of confidence in NZ film sector - Todd McClay

Friday, 16 April, 2021 - 15:07

National’s Economic Development spokesperson Todd McClay says Amazon’s announcement that they will make films and TV series in New Zealand is a vote of confidence in our entertainment and film production industry.

Mr McClay is calling on the Government to release all advice on the extra economic benefits of this arrangement to the economy and New Zealanders.

"This is very good news for the NZ Film Production sector and I welcome it.

"The last National Government put in place a policy that ensured the Lord of the Rings sequels continued to be made here saving 10,000 jobs in the entertainment and film production sector. It meant many more productions were also made in New Zealand, but Labour opposed this policy at the time.

"Amazon’s announcement is a result of an extra generous taxpayer incentive at a time when the Government is borrowing billions of dollars. It is important that the New Zealand public see equally generous economic benefits and job creation - equal to the 10,000 jobs saved by National.

"The Government must ensure that it isn’t creating a bidding war where other studios and companies start demanding the same levels of increased Government subsidies or they’ll walk.

"The New Zealand entertainment and film production sector is important to our economy. Amazon’s decision is a result of the hard work and dedication of the kiwis who represent the sector."