Robertson's growing megalomania - Seymour

Friday, 16 April, 2021 - 15:29

"Grant Robertson’s growing megalomania will be sending shockwaves through boardrooms across the country," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Fresh from directing Air New Zealand where to fly, he’s now lecturing ACC to get out of fossil fuels.

"According to the Finance Minister, ACC must accelerate its moves to divest from investments in fossil fuels as part of a responsible investment strategy because it doesn't make good investment sense anymore.

"You have to wonder, if he knows so much about business, why is he wasting his talents in parliament?

"There appears to be no limit to his appetite for personally micro-managing companies and state-owned enterprises.

"It’s as if he’s attempting to fill the hole left by Shane Jones and NZ First."