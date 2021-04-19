Controversial bill must be exposed to public scrutiny - Speak Up for Women NZ

Monday, 19 April, 2021 - 09:01

Today, Speak Up For Women have launched a campaign calling on the government to return the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Bill to Select Committee, so that the sex self-identification clause may be subject to robust democratic process and public consultation.

Georgina Blackmore, spokeswoman for Speak Up For Women, says: "Sex and gender are different, yet self-identification in this Bill would replace sex with the contested theory of ‘gender identity’ in law. A change this big, with such wide-reaching social and legal ramifications, must go to public consultation."

Results from a Vote Compass poll, run by TVNZ prior to the 2020 general election, show that the majority of New Zealanders do not support the idea of sex self-identification. Over 181,000 people responded to the question ‘People should be allowed to change the sex listed on their birth certificate, without having to undergo a medical treatment to change their gender.’ Only 29% of those respondents agreed or strongly agreed. 47% disagreed or strongly disagreed, with the remainder unsure or neutral.

"Passing unpopular law without public debate is simply undemocratic and New Zealanders deserve better. Now is the time for people to make themselves heard to those who represent them," says Ms. Blackmore.

When deferring the Bill in 2019, the then Minister in charge of the Bill, Tracey Martin, said: "Significant changes were made to the Bill by the select committee around gender self-identification and this occurred without adequate public consultation. This has created a fundamental legal issue."

Ms. Blackmore agrees, saying: "The Department of Internal Affairs must follow Crown Law advice to review how self-identification would impact the protected category of "sex," and "sexual orientation" intended to protect women and same sex attracted people for the purposes of accessing reserved entitlements, facilities, services, roles or opportunities, or rights and obligations under the law."

Speak Up For Women’s website has been updated to include a petition and an email form for contacting MPs.