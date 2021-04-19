Monday, 19 April, 2021 - 13:11

This week, Hastings District Council’s Heretaunga Takoto Noa MÄori standing committee will make a recommendation to Council on whether or not it should introduce MÄori wards.

The Local Electoral (MÄori wards and MÄori constituencies) Amendment Act 2021, introduced in March this year, made changes to the Local Electoral Act 2001 aimed at ensuring equity in representation and providing a MÄori voice in local decision making.

Under the Act, Council has until 21 May 2021 to decide whether or not to establish MÄori wards for the 2022 local elections.

Hastings District Council’s electoral officer Jackie Evans says the Heretaunga Takoto Noa MÄori standing committee would make a recommendation on this matter to Council at 1.30pm this Wednesday 21 April, with the meeting livestreamed via the council website and Facebook page. "If the MÄori standing committee recommends introducing MÄori wards, the next steps will be for Council to seek initial feedback from the Hastings district community on the committee’s recommendation, and then to make a decision before 21 May."

Mrs Evans said that, should the decision be to introduce MÄori wards, Council would then have to undertake a representation review to decide the overall number of Councillors, number of wards and ward boundaries including MÄori wards. "This representation review is subject to formal community consultation process with the initial proposals publicly notified by 8 September 2021, followed by formal consultation and the hearing of submissions in late October."

Wards are a way of dividing the district for elections to enable communities of interest to elect representatives. Hastings district is currently divided into five wards including: Flaxmere, Hastings/Havelock North, Heretaunga, Mohaka and KahurÄnaki. Introducing MÄori wards would mean electors on the MÄori roll would vote for candidates standing in the MÄori wards instead of those standing in the general ward, however all electors may vote for the Mayor. The number of candidates standing in the MÄori wards would be proportionate to the MÄori electorate population. On the current arrangement of 14 Councillors in the Hastings district, three would be elected from MÄori wards.