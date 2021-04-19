|
[ login or create an account ]
This week, Hastings District Council’s Heretaunga Takoto Noa MÄori standing committee will make a recommendation to Council on whether or not it should introduce MÄori wards.
The Local Electoral (MÄori wards and MÄori constituencies) Amendment Act 2021, introduced in March this year, made changes to the Local Electoral Act 2001 aimed at ensuring equity in representation and providing a MÄori voice in local decision making.
Under the Act, Council has until 21 May 2021 to decide whether or not to establish MÄori wards for the 2022 local elections.
Hastings District Council’s electoral officer Jackie Evans says the Heretaunga Takoto Noa MÄori standing committee would make a recommendation on this matter to Council at 1.30pm this Wednesday 21 April, with the meeting livestreamed via the council website and Facebook page. "If the MÄori standing committee recommends introducing MÄori wards, the next steps will be for Council to seek initial feedback from the Hastings district community on the committee’s recommendation, and then to make a decision before 21 May."
Mrs Evans said that, should the decision be to introduce MÄori wards, Council would then have to undertake a representation review to decide the overall number of Councillors, number of wards and ward boundaries including MÄori wards. "This representation review is subject to formal community consultation process with the initial proposals publicly notified by 8 September 2021, followed by formal consultation and the hearing of submissions in late October."
Wards are a way of dividing the district for elections to enable communities of interest to elect representatives. Hastings district is currently divided into five wards including: Flaxmere, Hastings/Havelock North, Heretaunga, Mohaka and KahurÄnaki. Introducing MÄori wards would mean electors on the MÄori roll would vote for candidates standing in the MÄori wards instead of those standing in the general ward, however all electors may vote for the Mayor. The number of candidates standing in the MÄori wards would be proportionate to the MÄori electorate population. On the current arrangement of 14 Councillors in the Hastings district, three would be elected from MÄori wards.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice