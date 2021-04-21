Gore District Council 10 Year Plan opens for feedback

Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 - 14:32

Significant capital investment in 3 Waters infrastructure and the future of waste collection services are among major issues facing the Gore District Council over the next decade.

These are highlighted in Ready to Grow, the Council’s 2021 - 2031 10-Year-Plan (10YP) consultation document, which opens today for public feedback.

The 10-Year-Plan is the Council’s blueprint for the coming decade. It sets out the Council’s aspirations for the District and the challenges, such as replacing ageing infrastructure, driving capital expenditure.

Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks said Ready to Grow was probably the most significant 10-

year-plan the Council has produced in two decades.

"This is due to the number of capital investments we are facing to future proof water supply and wastewater treatment for the District, while working through the major structural changes the Government is proposing for the ownership of both."

It was pleasing to see progress on a new home for the Gore library and modern, functional community spaces, he said.

Gore District Chief Executive Stephen Parry said the 2021 - 2031 10YP was about balancing core activities, meeting government regulations and the community’s aspirations for a vibrant community with what was affordable for all.

The Council is looking at an average district-wide rate of 8.22% in the first year of its 10YP.

"It’s important to realise this increase comes after a 2.84% increase last year. We were aware we needed to keep last year’s rates increase as low as possible due to COVID-19. However, it was never going to be sustainable."

Nevertheless, the coming financial year is the only time during the next 10 years the Council predicts it will breach its 5% rating cap, he said.

When broken down into weekly dollar figures, the proposed rates increase for the Council’s different rating areas would be:

Gore residential - an increase of between $4.00 and $7.00 per week

Mataura residential - an increase of $4.00 per week

Gore commercial - an increase of between $5.00 and $14.00 per week

Mataura commercial - an increase of $2.00 or $3.00 per week

Rural - an increase of between $2.00 and $11.00 per week

The future of the old Gore Library building, who pays for the separation of stormwater and wastewater pipes on private property, and the Special Rural Fund are issues up for discussion this year.

The Council has put forward three options for the old library building. The preferred option is to transfer ownership to a local arts trust and see it redeveloped to complement the arts and cultural themes of the heritage precinct.

Pipeline Separation

With the Council about to start separating stormwater and wastewater mains on public land, residents are being asked who should pay for the separation of these pipelines on private land.

Given around two-thirds of Gore properties have combined wastewater and stormwater pipes, the answer will affect most ratepayers in the town. The Council has three funding options, although these were conceptual and would require further analysis.

Rural Special Fund

The third issue is the future of a fund set up in 1989 with money from the former Southland County Council. Over the years the Rural Special Fund has been used to benefit rural ratepayers. The Council’s preferred option is to put the $512,000 in the fund towards reducing debt on the new Pyramid Bridge.

Ready to Grow is open for feedback until Wednesday 19 May. For further information and to download the consultation document go to www.lets.talk.goredc.govt.nz