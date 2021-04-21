New Zealand to open new Trade Commission in Fiji - O'Connor

Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 - 18:19

New Zealand will open a new Trade Commission in Fiji later this year, Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor has announced.

"Fiji is New Zealand’s largest trading partner in the Pacific region", Damien O’Connor said.

"Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, annual two-way trade between New Zealand and Fiji was worth over $1.1 billion."

The new Trade Commission office in Suva will be responsible for helping grow New Zealand business in Fiji as well as across the broader Pacific region.

"Boosting the more than $3 billion in annual trade and investment flows between New Zealand and the Pacific will be critical for all economies in the region as we work to recover from the devastating economic effects of COVID-19.

"This aligns with the Government’s commitment to renew and recharge our partnerships in the Pacific to support the region’s security and prosperity.

"Like New Zealand, Fiji’s health response to COVID-19 has been extremely successful. Our decision to open the new office in Fiji is testament to New Zealand’s confidence in its economic resilience, as well as our commitment to the region’s economic recovery.

"Trade underpins global growth, helping to create jobs and alleviate poverty. The Covid-19 pandemic has seen significant downward trends in global trade, and finding ways to reverse that is most certainly my focus as Minister of Trade and Export Growth," Damien O’Connor said.

Once the formal diplomatic approvals have been worked through with the Fiji Government, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise intends to recruit the new Trade Commissioner with an expectation the successful applicant will begin work in Suva later this year.