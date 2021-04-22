Last chance to have your say on freshwater in Taranaki - council

Thursday, 22 April, 2021 - 10:06

Taranaki residents have just one week left to share their long-term vision for their local freshwater bodies.

An online survey launched by the Taranaki Regional Council, asking people what they value the most about their local waterway comes to a close on Friday, 30 April.

The survey was launched along with a public workshop to better understand the environmental, economic, social and cultural significance that freshwater holds for the community and tangata whenua. More details can be found at www.trc.govt.nz/vision

The survey has had a strong response with over 100 responses received since launch in late March.

"It is encouraging to see how many responses we have had in a short space of time." says David MacLeod, TRC Chairman.

He says there are many different views about how we should manage and use our freshwater taonga.

"We encourage people from all corners of the region to have their say so that we can build a robust vision that reflects the many perspectives found in our community."

Results from the survey and workshop will inform the development of a long-term community vision for freshwater in Taranaki. This vision will feed into the Freshwater Plan and Regional Policy Statement (RPS) for Taranaki, which are currently under review.

Together these policy documents set out how freshwater will be managed in Taranaki going forward.

A public workshop is scheduled for 22 April in New Plymouth, for those who pre-registered to give feedback in person.

If you missed out on registering for the workshop and still want to have your say, the online survey is live until 30 April 2021 at www.trc.govt.nz/vision