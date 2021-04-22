Former Govt spies should be stopped from private spying - Tuiono, Green Party

Thursday, 22 April, 2021 - 10:35

Former employees of Government security and intelligence agencies should face at least a five-year stand down period before taking up private sector security contracts, the Green Party said today.

This follows revelations that a former long-serving SIS employee was contracted by fossil fuel companies to spy on peaceful environmental activists, including the rangatahi organising the School Strikes for Climate.

"It is unacceptable that former Government security agents seem to be able to seamlessly move into private intelligence contracts for international fossil fuel companies," Green Party security and intelligence spokesperson Teanau Tuiono said.

"The SIS and GCSB should impose at least a five-year stand down period on their employees, so they can’t immediately go and work for corporate interests when they leave Government employment.

"It’s shocking that oil companies are spying on youth climate change activists in the first place, and it shows how desperate the fossil fuel industry is becoming as the public demand action to stop a climate crisis.

"My message to the fossil fuel industry is to stop spying on kids, start fronting up to the science of climate change and accept that we need an urgent and just transition to clean energy."

