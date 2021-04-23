New whanau-centred Maori Pathways launched at Hawke's Bay Prison

Friday, 23 April, 2021 - 10:00

The Government has today launched MÄori Pathways at Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison, a ground-breaking series of initiatives designed in partnership with MÄori to reduce reoffending and improve outcomes for whÄnau.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said the Pathways are a key part of HÅkai Rangi, and involved a number of agencies and MÄori working together to target long-term change.

"Taking on the over-representation of MÄori in our prisons has been a top priority for me as Minister," Kelvin Davis said.

"This is a long term challenge, and progress is already being made.

"In three years, we have safely reduced the prison population by 19 per cent. There are over 800 fewer MÄori in prison. The MÄori imprisonment rate has been decreasing, and MÄori reconviction and reimprisonment rates are improving.

"Those are real results, but to continue making progress we need to keep doing things differently.

"Here in Hawke’s Bay, NgÄti Kahungunu will now lead and coordinate the delivery of several new services," Kelvin Davis said.

New MÄori Pathways initiatives include:

A new whÄnau ora kaiarataki navigator workforce, in partnership with NgÄti Kahungunu, will begin working with men and their whÄnau in May, to support everyone to live healthy, productive and positive lives.

TÄnei Au: A new kaupapa MÄori approach developed by MÄori experts and practitioners in tikanga and trauma informed care. TÄnei Au began this month and includes new approaches to healing trauma and to help connect men to their whÄnau and local iwi, underpinned by mÄtauranga MÄori.

New staff roles at Corrections have been created, including Pou Tikanga and Pou Arahi. Four probation officers will also work with MÄori Pathways participants alongside a Principal Advisor to provide a kaupapa MÄori lens for probation officers.

New roles at the Ministry of Social Development. Three highly specialised case managers based in Hawke’s Bay will help men and their whÄnau on the Pathways access social support and employment services.

A new way of operating at the Prison. To guide the Pathways work, 39 new actions and initiatives will be trialled, tested and evaluated this year with more planned for next year.

Building on what works. Strengthening and expanding existing Mauri TÅ« Pae rehabilitation programmes and tikanga programmes.

WhÄnau Ora Minister Peeni Henare said whÄnau sharing their experience of prison has played a crucial part in ensuring efforts are focused in the right places.

"Kaiarataki navigators will play a critical role as advocates, supporters and guides for whÄnau in the Corrections system," Peeni Henare said.

"We know our most positive changes come through people, not systems, and navigators are key to providing the right package of support.

"This is part of extending the WhÄnau Ora approach into other agencies and working alongside the individual and their whÄnau to improve outcomes for MÄori," Peeni Henare said.

Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni said the pressures on tÄne and their whÄnau will be eased by strengthening how services are delivered with case managers committed to providing the relevant support.

"These case managers will work closely with the kaiarataki navigators, prison staff, and whÄnau to ensure we set these men up for success as they progress through the Pathways and then step back into their whanau and community lives," Carmel Sepuloni said.

The MÄori Pathways in Hawke's Bay will initially be offered to MÄori men in high security, with priority for those who are under 30-years-old, as they have among the highest recidivism rates.

The Pathways will be used to inform new ways of working nationally and in other regions.

At least 45 men will be participating at any one time, with numbers increasing as men are transferred to low security or are released.