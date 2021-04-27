Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 - 14:46

TaupÅ District Council has today confirmed its decision to introduce MÄori wards for the 2022 and 2025 local body elections.

It follows a 7-3 council vote in favour of establishing wards in November last year which was affected by changes to legislation, allowing a time extension for a decision on MÄori wards.

At today’s meeting, council voted 10-2 in favour of establishing MÄori wards as a way of enhancing the role of MÄori in local government decision-making and ensuring MÄori issues are more visible within council thinking and processes.

Mayor David Trewavas said this decision was an important part of ensuring MÄori voices at the council table.

"It is important we are working in partnership to help engage our community and improve opportunities for MÄori to contribute to local government processes.

"In 2019, we established MÄori representatives on council committees, and this will continue. This is yet another step in the right direction that strengthens our relationship with iwi and shows council’s commitment to partnership.

"Of course, this is a continually evolving process and there is always more work to be done to strengthen relationships and improve MÄori representation and we have made a commitment to continue to do that alongside our iwi partners.

"This includes continuing with the MÄori representation project where council staff are working with iwi leaders and individuals from iwi and MÄori entities to identify, develop and refine further options for MÄori representation in council decision-making for the benefit of the whole community.

"As I have said previously, I am immensely proud of being part of a council that has made this decision today for the good of our community and showing leadership where it matters," Mr Trewavas said.