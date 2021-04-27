Innovation invitation: Help us shape better streets - council

Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 - 15:45

Innovation invitation: help us shape better streets

Sections of two streets in Hamilton’s city centre will come alive with trial street designs from the end of April. People are being asked for their views on the designs, as part of a programme of similar concept trials taking place across the country.

Hamilton City Council’s Transport and Urban Mobility Programme Delivery Lead, Martin Parkes, says designs will be installed in a section of Rostrevor Street (between Boyes Park and Hinemoa Park) and a section of Ward Street (between Tristram Street and Anglesea Street) from 28 April.

It’s the first rollout of Hamilton Kirikiriroa Innovating Streets (HKIS), which is one of dozens of similar projects unfolding nationwide. All are receiving 90% funding from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport/Agency. Each trial calls for direct feedback from the community on-site, which will be used to influence how to make city streets better for everyone.

"It’s exciting because Hamilton residents have co-designed the street improvements," says Mr Parkes. "Now we're inviting everyone to come down, get amongst the trial layouts, and give feedback from their real experience of how the streets are feeling and working."

The aim is to show Hamiltonians how these sections of Rostrevor Street and Ward Street could be improved to make them safer, easier and more enjoyable spaces.

People’s feedback on the designs can be given to the HKIS team during a visit to each area. This is then used to adapt the scenario/set-ups throughout the trial period. Ultimately, the goal is to arrive at a dynamically-informed solution that will improve each street section for everyone to use - not just vehicles.

Kathryn King, Waka Kotahi’s Urban Mobility Manager, says she is "excited to see fast-growing cities like Hamilton re-shaping streets, so they better serve the growing community."

Hamilton City Councillor Angela O'Leary says the project lets Hamilton’s city streets and Hamiltonians’ input play a pivotal role in realising the city’s vision for sustainability, while creating a vibrant centre that's great to be in.

"This project is exciting because it gives people the chance to actually stand in and move around each street section. They can then make suggestions to the HKIS project team on how to tweak it. It’s a ‘real world’ opportunity encouraging greater participation from our community in shaping the future of their streets."

Rostrevor Street

From Monday 19 April, new pedestrian crossings will be installed at the Tristram Street intersection with Rostrevor Street.

From Wednesday 28 April, the Rostrevor Street section between Boyes Park and Hinemoa Park will be open to people but fully closed to cars.

There’ll be street art and events in this street section beginning Saturday 1 May.

Ward Street

From Wednesday 28 April, improvements in both street sections (including seating, art, trees, wider footpath, a bike/scooter lane) will be installed, taking about two weeks.

The Ward Street section will stay open to through traffic (foot, bike and vehicle) throughout the installation period, with some ‘stop/go’ traffic management in place.

Access to all premises on the Ward Street section will continue throughout the project.