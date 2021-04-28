New integrated Spinal and Adult Rehabilitation Unit at Manukau Health Park

Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 - 09:41

A new $110 million Spinal Unit and Adult Rehabilitation Unit in Auckland has received the initial funding go-ahead from the Government.

The new, purpose-built facility will replace the existing Auckland Spinal Rehabilitation Unit at Åtara and the General Rehabilitation Service in the Colvin Complex at Middlemore Hospital, and will form part of the $229.4 million Manukau Health Park super-clinic redevelopment.

Minister of Health Andrew Little visited Åtara Spinal Unit today to announce the Government’s funding, subject to an approved business case.

"The patients coming into this facility have experienced a life-changing event," Andrew Little said.

"Quality, modern and fit-for-purpose facilities are absolutely crucial for them and for the specialised staff who care for them."

The new unit will provide high-quality, integrated services for patients from the top half of the North Island.

Andrew Little says making the new facility part of the $229.4 million Manukau super-clinic means community rehabilitation teams can work together in the same place, providing physical and vocational therapy.

Other services at the super-clinic will include four new theatres, more than 30 new clinical outpatient spaces, a new radiology hub, an integrated breast-care service and an expanded renal dialysis service.

"This is the kind of thing we need to do across the country - make sure services are working together for the good of patients," Andrew Little said.

"We have a vision of excellence for our health system. We want to ensure consistent, high- quality care is available when people need it, no matter where they live, and we want to harness leadership, innovation and new technologies to the benefit of the whole population.

"That’s what the reform of the health system I announced last week is all about."

The Government is providing $216.4 million of the $229.4 million cost of the cost of the Manukau Health Park project.