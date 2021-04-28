New inpatient ward for Waitakere Hospital - Little

Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 - 14:47

A new $40 million, 30-bed ward at WaitÄkere Hospital will mean more West Aucklanders can be treated close to home.

Health Minister Andrew Little visited the hospital today to announce Government funding for the ward, subject to an approved business case.

"As I said in my speech last week announcing major reforms of the health system, it is vital we keep our hospitals running while at the same time building a national service that focuses on keeping people well so most don’t have to go to hospital," he said.

"This announcement today - on top of the nearly $350 million of Crown funding we’ve already announced for an investment package at WaitematÄ District Health Board - shows that’s what we’re doing."

The new ward will mean more patients can be treated at WaitematÄ Hospital, and is part of the biggest spending programme for the people of the area in nearly 40 years.

Other projects being funded by the Government include the redevelopment of the Mason Clinic, Infrastructure Services Project Stage One, TÅtara Haumaru and Central Sterile Services department redevelopment projects at nearby North Shore Hospital, which services the WaitematÄ district.

"We have a vision of excellence for our health system," Andrew Little said.

"We want to ensure consistent, high-quality care is available when people need it, and harness leadership, innovation and new technologies to the benefit of the whole population.

"Health-sector staff all around the country deserve modern, fit-for-purpose facilities that enable them to focus on care."