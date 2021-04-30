Regional economic potential unlocked as Bay of Plenty project gets underway

Friday, 30 April, 2021 - 17:29

A milestone for jobs, businesses and regional economic development in Bay of Plenty is being marked as construction gets underway on the multi-million dollar ÅpÅtiki harbour infrastructure project.

Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash has joined WhakatÅhea iwi, local councils and representatives of the aquaculture and marine industry at a ceremony with the Prime Minister to celebrate the beginning of the harbour construction.

"We are today celebrating the growth of a community which is now able to move from strength to strength," Mr Nash said. "The government is investing more than $112 million in three major infrastructure projects as part of the ÅpÅtiki Harbour Development project.

"The investments are in partnership with iwi, local government and the commercial sector which are all co-funding or contributing to the developments.

"The community can now celebrate progress on a project that has been a priority for this region for twenty years yet failed to win support in the past. The harbour and aquaculture development will unlock the region’s potential and drive the local economic recovery.

"This funding is significant. It includes $79.4 million for the ÅpÅtiki Harbour development, $24.85 million for aquaculture development and a mussel processing factory, and $8.8 million for new marine and industrial infrastructure.

"The combination of community-led development and government support is building the infrastructure and workforce needed to make sustainable change to the region’s economic fortunes. ÅpÅtiki has high levels of deprivation and around 44 per cent of people have incomes under $20,000.

"This is a major achievement for all the partners, including WhakatÅhea iwi, Åpotiki District Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council and a number of Government agencies which have provided broad-based support to the region."

"The harbour construction project is the latest government-supported project to get underway in ÅpÅtiki. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, additional investment offered new opportunities for ÅpÅtiki and for worker redeployment initiatives.

"This has resulted in upgrades to important community assets such as five marae, a war memorial, roads, footpaths, cycle trails, horse trails, parks, playgrounds, green spaces and seismic strengthening of council buildings.

"More than 1,225 direct jobs will be created in the ÅpÅtiki district through Provincial Development Unit-managed investment alone.

"Many of the people working on these projects are now moving on to aquaculture-related construction projects and today’s event provided an opportunity to celebrate the success of this community investment and its contribution to the town’s wider development," Mr Nash said.

Background information

A number of the ÅpÅtiki projects are amongst 1,275 regional economic development initiatives made possible by investment from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF), one of eight funds administered by the Provincial Development Unit in MBIE.

As at 31 March 2021, the number of contracted projects through the PGF is worth almost $2,769 million and they have created jobs and employment for 12,322 people.

A table follows with a regional breakdown of funding and employment by region.

Region

Funding - $

Jobs

Projects

Bay of Plenty

326,494,194

1,833

174

Canterbury

71,509,800

358

40

Chatham Islands

4,211,145

18

9

Hawke's Bay

145,894,296

887

133

Kapiti

6,722,909

252

9

Manawatu-Whanganui/Horowhenua

183,673,984

1,391

117

Otago

88,914,709

412

65

Pan-Region projects (rail upgrades, marae connectivity, Predator Free 2050)

510,035,398

344

79

Southland

81,685,732

384

43

Tai Tokerau/Northland

652,712,551

3,282

189

Tairawhiti/East Coast

270,389,407

1,194

163

Taranaki

54,312,892

247

47

Te Tau Ihu/Top of the South

39,994,027

324

27

Waikato

167,195,272

409

118

Wairarapa

12,090,214

436

12

West Coast

153,076,917

552

50

Total

$2,768,913,447

12,322

1,275