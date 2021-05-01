Wellington bureaucrats could learn from soda and sammies - ACT

Saturday, 1 May, 2021 - 17:01

"Our Wellington bureaucrats could learn a thing or two from Amazon on how to avoid largess, especially when taxpayer money is at stake," says ACT’s Deputy Leader Brooke van Velden.

"Bureaucrats from the Film Commission and Tourism New Zealand weren’t afraid to whip out the taxpayer funded credit card when it seems Amazon staff would have been happy with a sandwich.

"Information obtained by the ACT Party shows Government departments treated Amazon executives to fancy meals on Waiheke Island, at Amano, and Odettes, costing more than $5,000. In return Amazon supplied a simple meal of sandwiches and soda.

"Tourism and Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash needs to explain whether he’s comfortable with this spending.

"Every dollar spent on Amazon is money that that can't be spent where it’s needed such as mental health, medicines, or in the pockets of families who are hurting because of Covid-19.

"While the Government may take the attitude that a few thousand dollars here and there is fine, it all adds up and it shows a culture of spending.

"All this at a time when we are drowning in debt, we can’t afford for wasteful spending like this."