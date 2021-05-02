Where does the Prime Minister stand on He Puapua? - Collins

Sunday, 2 May, 2021 - 10:07

National is calling on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to reveal where she stands on the report Labour commissioned, which proposes separate MÄori authority across multiple layers of government and discusses constitutional change, such as a MÄori Parliament.

National has obtained a full, unredacted version of He Puapua - a report commissioned by Cabinet in 2019 that sets out a roadmap to co-governance between the Crown and MÄori by 2040.

The report proposes a MÄori Health Authority, separate court and justice systems, MÄori ownership over the foreshore and seabed, MÄori wards in councils and constitutional reform to consider matters such as a MÄori Parliament or Upper House for New Zealand.

He Puapua has never been publicly announced but a number of recommendations, such as the MÄori Health Authority and MÄori council wards, have been implemented already without any acknowledgement from Ardern that they are part of a wider plan, Ms Collins says.

"If He Puapua is implemented in its entirety, New Zealand will cease to be a democracy in which all people have equal representation, and would instead operate as a two-system state.

"The Prime Minister needs to explain why Labour has been busy implementing He Puapua’s recommendations one by one without sharing this wider plan with New Zealanders.

"Jacinda Ardern should rule out a MÄori Health Authority and tell us where she stands on giving MÄori governance over natural resources and ownership of the foreshore and seabed.

"National’s position is clear. We will not accept the implementation of two systems by stealth.

"We support targeted programmes based on need, such as WhÄnau Ora, but dividing our country along racial lines when it comes to running core services is a step too far.

"National is the party of equality and believes that ethnicity or race should not divide us. We are better together.

"We need to have a national conversation about this before it goes any further - an honest, respectful and open debate where every voice is heard. It cannot be snuck through."