ACT fights for human rights

Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 - 18:55

The ACT Party is proud to have prompted a debate in Parliament about the human rights abuses against the Uyghur people in China," says ACT’s Deputy Leader and Foreign Affairs spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

"I have worked with all parties across Parliament to ensure we came up with a consensus on the motion so that this important debate could go ahead.

"Labour wanted to soften the language and remove the word "genocide." It’s a sad state of affairs that we need to soften our language to debate the hard issues. We have been willing to make this compromise in order for a debate to take place at all.

"The debate will take place in Parliament tomorrow following Question Time.

"New Zealand must assert ourselves and our values and not be picked on by one country.

"We cannot sit by as a democratic nation as a genocide is happening in one of our largest trading partners. It’s a matter of human rights.

"I’d like to thank my colleagues across the House for their cooperation as we look to debate this import issue.

"ACT will continue to call this what it is, a genocide."

The wording on the Motion which was agreed by the Business Committee will be released in the morning.