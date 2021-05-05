Hundreds share views on Roadmap to Renewal - council

Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 - 09:21

Hundreds of people have had their say on Invercargill City Council’s proposed Roadmap to Renewal, the consultation on the 2021-31 Long-Term Plan.

Consultation closed at 5pm on Monday, 3 May.

LTP Project Champion Councillor Alex Crackett said it was fantastic to see so many people took the chance to have their say.

"We are so grateful to everyone who took the time to submit their feedback on the Roadmap, so a big thanks from us as Councillors to each of you.

"Your feedback will help us with our discussions and decision-making on how we approach the next 10 years," Cr Crackett said.

Council Strategy and Policy Manager Rhiannon Suter said staff were still working through the submissions, counting them, and contacting the people who indicated they would like to speak to Councillors about their submission.

"We have received about 500 submissions, with most of them generally positive about the Roadmap to Renewal and the projects we have proposed as part of it," Ms Suter said.

Most of those 500 submissions were received in the last few days consultation was open.

Topics covered in submissions varied; many people continued to reinforce the community’s desire to see the museum reopened, while others chose to centre their submissions around proposed changes to the way Council rates, Ms Suter said.

"People have shared a range of views on Council’s proposals to change the way we rate, however the submissions overall showed that the community generally has a good understanding of why rates need to increase to help fund the projects Council is suggesting within the Roadmap. We also noted continued concerns about rates affordability."

The next step in the Long-Term Plan process will be hearings on May 11 and 12, where dozens of people are expected to speak to their submissions.

Councillors will deliberate at a Performance, Policy and Partnerships Committee Meeting on 18 May, before the final Long-Term Plan document is compiled ready for adoption on 30 June.