Leading Carbon Conference announces kew keynotes

Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 - 13:31

CEP today announced a raft of additional speakers for its "Regenerating New Zealand" conference in Christchurch later this month on 26 and 27 May.

A buoyant Mike Hopkins, CEP CEO, issued a challenge to everyone in New Zealand engaged in sustainability, decarbonisation and energy efficiency "to find a better coverage, better value and more informative" conference. "If you can, please tell me about it. If you can’t, you now know where to be", said Hopkins.

The speaker line-up includes two government Ministers (plus an ex-Minister), a leading UN and EU spokesperson on circularity and sustainable innovation, a world-renowned expert on soil sequestration, a world-renowned expert on the sustainability of renewable technologies, the CEOs of Genesis Energy, Toitu Envirocare, EECA and the NZGBC, the Climate Commissioner and a representative of the European Commission. The headline speakers are supported by many more, domestic and international experts on efficiency and decarbonisation and the event MC is long-time sustainability advocate, Te Radar.

The conference covers sustainability and decarbonisation in the commercial, industrial, services, energy, agriculture and tourism sectors. It also includes numerous sessions on renewables, looking at the efficacy of different technologies and improving lifecycle performance.

Other companies represented in the speaker line-up include Fonterra, Danone, Transpower, Firstgas, Hiringa, Signify, Beca, Deta Consulting, Mott MacDonald, ITP Renewables and many more.

International speakers will be joining mostly via video link. However, domestic speakers will be there in person to join the large cohort of delegates networking and exchanging their latest experiences and thinking on how to transition New Zealand to a low emissions economy.

Keynotes at the conference include:

Anders Wijkman - one of Europe’s longest standing and most influential climate change activists. He is a former UN Assistant Secretary General and was a member of the European Parliament for ten years. He is currently a member of the World Future Council, the International Resource Panel (UN), is Honorary President of the Club of Rome, Chair of the Swedish Association of Recycling Industries and Chair of Climate-KIC. Climate-KIC is the EU body established to nurture innovation to combat climate change and is the largest public-private partnership on innovation for low-carbon solutions in Europe.

Walter Jehne - internationally recognised soil microbiologist and innovation strategist. Walter has immense field and research experience in soils, grasslands, agriculture and forests at local, national (CSIRO and Science Adviser to Australia’s National Soil Advocate), and international (UN) level.

Walter's specialisation is the role of soil microbes’ symbiotic processes in the ecology of diseases, plant health, nutrient and waste cycling, soil pedogenesis and the regeneration of bio-systems.

Prof. Krishna Rajan - leader of the CoRE (Collaboratory for a Regenerative Economy) programme at Buffalo University, USA. CoRE is focused on environmentally safe manufacturing by integrating the design of new materials with new processing techniques. Krishna’s research is particularly focused on the sustainability of renewables, especially solar energy, with a purpose to make solar panels more ecologically friendly across their life cycle.

"Our 2021 conference is the place to be for all sustainability and energy professionals at the end of May", concluded Hopkins.