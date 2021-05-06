New partnership to grow Maori success in STEM - Kelvin Davis

Thursday, 6 May, 2021 - 11:39

A new partnership with the PÅ«horo STEM Academy will support thousands more rangatahi MÄori to participate and succeed in the fields of science, technology, and innovation, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.

Since 2016, PÅ«horo has worked with MÄori students to build their capability and create pathways to employment in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based industries.

"Our Government is committed to improving the outcomes and experience of MÄori learners and their whÄnau. This partnership with PÅ«horo supports that commitment and will see a lift in MÄori achievement in STEM areas," Kelvin Davis said.

Speaking to PÅ«horo staff and students at Massey University in Palmerston North this morning, Kelvin Davis said the Government will provide the programme with $2.97 million of funding over three years.

"Currently there are over 600 tauira engaged in PÅ«horo STEM pathways. This funding will grow that number to over 5,000," Kelvin Davis said.

"PÅ«horo is a story of MÄori educational success and its results have been impressive.

"This investment will help even more students navigate career pathways into STEM related industries," Kelvin Davis said.

In 2016 the programme’s founding cohort exceeded nationwide pass-rates of non-MÄori in NCEA Level 1 physics, biology and chemistry. This trend has continued every year with PÅ«horo students either on par with or exceeding nationwide pass-rates of non-Maori across NCEA Level 1, 2 and 3.

Kelvin Davis said the majority of PÅ«horo students who have completed the first phase of the programme successfully transitioned into tertiary study, apprenticeships or the Defence Force.

"MÄori are currently underrepresented in STEM-related industries," Kelvin Davis said.

"This funding will ultimately see higher numbers of MÄori succeeding in science and technology industries in Aotearoa.

"By building opportunities for rangatahi to enter STEM fields, we all benefit," Kelvin Davis said.