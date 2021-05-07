Final days to tell Napier City Council what matters to you

Friday, 7 May, 2021 - 10:07

"Doing the Mahi" and working on what matters is the focus of Napier City Council’s Long Term Plan (LTP) 2021-31. The community has a few more days left to tell NCC what matters to them, with the LTP consultation closing at 5pm on Wednesday 12th May.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise says Council’s priorities for the next ten years is to work on the basics, while also investing in our future.

"We want to know what people think of Napier’s Long Term Plan, as well as what else matters to them. We listen to our community in many ways and in many different settings, on an ongoing basis. But if you would like your views on our Long Term Plan to be formally considered by Council, then it’s really important that you make a submission," says Mayor Wise.

"There’s only a few days left to have your say, so please don’t delay."

Long Term Plan consultation activities have taken place over the past few weeks, including Facebook Live events and community meetings. At these events the community has expressed a desire for Council to focus on working on our water infrastructure in the city. Other topics often discussed have included community safety, climate change issues and rates increases.

Council would like to hear from the community about its proposals, including: work on the drinking water network, the development of Ahuriri Regional Park, the development of a community facility in Maraenui, how Council’s housing service should be funded, the operation of the Faraday Centre, street management for community safety, and traffic safety plans.

At this stage, we encourage people to make their submission online at sayitnapier.nz to ensure submissions are received by the closing date. Hard copy consultation documents and submission forms are available from Council’s Customer Service Centre and Napier’s libraries, where completed hard copy forms can also be dropped off.