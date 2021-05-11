Newsflash: Gangs don't care about any gun laws - Sensible Sentencing Trust

Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 - 13:35

The government has announced the introduction of ‘Firearm Prohibition Orders’(FPO) which in a nutshell is telling criminals who don’t care about the laws, that there are more laws in place to not care about, says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"Fundamentally gangs don’t care about the law - that’s why they are in gangs."

"The question that needs to be asked is why is the government implementing a new law for police to enforce - when at the same time they have stopped funding to train more police to enforce it."

"These FPOs are attempting to bring in a law that will prohibit gangs and other high-level convicted criminals from owning or possessing a firearm. Obviously, this is a logical outcome to aspire to, but the very problem the government is trying to solve with a new law is ultimately created because these criminals don’t follow the law."

"The real measure that would make this law more effective is the introduction of warrantless search and surveillance measures - which it seems this new measure does not have."

"High-risk people will continue to possess firearms - that’s why they are high-risk people."

"Warrantless search and surveillance measures would allow police to be proactive about getting firearms off our streets and not have to wait until firearms are found on criminals."

"This new law needs to be accompanied with funding for more police, and wider search and surveillance powers to properly implement it."