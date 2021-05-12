'Finance Minister's restriction of financial institutions in Budget lock-up demonstrates attitude to informed policy debate'

Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 - 13:01

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is slamming the decision by the Minister of Finance’s office to restrict fiscally conservative and financial institutions' attendance at this year’s Budget lock up to a single representative each.

The Taxpayers’ Union, BusinessNZ, and the major banks have been told they are this year limited to having a single representative in the lock up. This contrasts with the Government’s treatment of its affiliated unions, and social provider agencies, who enjoy a separate lock up without the same restrictions.

Jordan Williams, the Executive Director of the Taxpayers’ Union, said, "Allowing financial professionals and economists into the Budget lock-up allows thoughtful analysis and accurate representation of the huge volume of Budget material on the day. It allows the media and financial institutions to cut through the political spin and digest the raw material."

"There are no COVID issues, or difficulties with the size of the room. This is simply a cynical attempt to reduce scrutiny of the Government's Budget spin."

"Unlike other lock up events, this one is not being managed by the Treasury, but rather the Minister of Finance’s office. He’s not playing this one with a straight bat."