Green MP Teanau Tuiono walks out of the House in support of Te Pati Maori

|
[ login or create an account ]
Green Party MP Teanau Tuiono walked out of the House today in support of Te PÄti MÄori, who call for debate in the House about kaupapa MÄori to include MÄori voices.
"We continuously see and hear the National Party deliberately inciting racist debates in the House.
"This House absolutely deserves better than a narrative that harms tangata whenua and stops true te Tiriti justice", says Green Party MP and Te MÄtÄwaka member Teanau Tuiono.
"It is frustrating as a MÄori to see there is no appetite from certain members of parliament to right wrongs made against tangata whenua.
"They continue to belittle with harmful and paternalistic measures and rhetoric.
"Judith Collins and the National Party refuse to see the racism inside laws and policies they support that hold us back as an indigenous people. And continue to use MÄori as a political football
"It was good to see the Prime Minister push back on Judith Collins’ rhetoric, but how the House operates is up to the Speaker.
"Aotearoa is founded on Te Tiriti o Waitangi which acts as a peaceful partnership between tau iwi and tangata MÄori, tangata whenua. We must honour it."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice