Hundreds of new electric cars for state sector - James Shaw

Thursday, 13 May, 2021 - 09:39

Progress towards the Government’s plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 has accelerated thanks to funding announced today for more than 400 electric vehicles.

Minister of Climate Change James Shaw, today announced $13.1 million of funding to ensure more state sector staff can get around while also helping the planet.

"Today’s announcement is a significant step towards our goal of carbon neutrality in the public sector within five years," James Shaw.

"Introducing 422 electric vehicles to the state sector fleet will reduce carbon emissions by around 11,600 tonnes over the next ten years.

"The conversion of Government fleets also means more demand for electric vehicles, which will start flowing through into the second-hand market, making electric vehicles more accessible for everyone."

Funding for the electric vehicles and charging infrastructure will come from the Government’s $200 million State Sector Decarbonisation Fund. The fund is a key tool for supporting public sector agencies to be carbon neutral by 2025.

The funding includes:

$5.1 million to help the Department of Conservation buy 148 electric vehicles and install charging infrastructure

$1.1 million to help KÄinga Ora buy 40 electric vehicles and install charging infrastructure

"I think if you ask most people working for Government agencies, they’ll tell you that when they When they get back from a day visiting a conservation site benefiting from the Government’s jobs for nature funding, or from seeing a family living in a new KÄinga Ora home, they’d prefer to refuel for the next day with electricity, rather than petrol.

"Thanks to today’s announcement, this will soon be the case for many more of our essential public sector workers. It will also mean these trips are helping meet the Government’s emission reduction targets.

"Electric vehicles are much better for the climate than those powered by fossil fuels. Over the life of a typical electric vehicle, the emissions comparison with an internal combustion engine isn’t even close. Electric vehicles are also much are cheaper to run than petrol cars," James Shaw said.

"It is crucial that we don’t take our foot off the accelerator when it comes to transport emissions," Acting Conservation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said.

"DOC is responding to the climate crisis by cutting carbon emissions to meet the government’s expectation of a carbon neutral operating model by 2025.

"The funding will help DOC to remove 490 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) per annum from its vehicle fleet emissions profile. That’s a 19% reduction over DOC’s vehicle fleet emissions compared to the 2018/19 financial year. Combined with other DOC vehicle emission reduction programmes, the total projected reduction is 26% once all the electric vehicles are on road," Ayesha Verrall said.