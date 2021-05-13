He Whenua Taurikura: NZ's Hui on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism - Little

Thursday, 13 May, 2021 - 10:42

The Government is progressing another recommendation of the Royal Commission of Inquiry report into the terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain by convening New Zealand’s first national hui on countering terrorism and violent extremism.

He Whenua Taurikura, meaning ‘a land or country at peace’, will meet in Christchurch on 15 and 16 June, and yearly after that, Lead Coordination Minister for the Government’s Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques Andrew Little says.

"The horrific events in Christchurch on 15 March 2019 are a painful reminder that New Zealand is not immune from threats of terrorism and violent extremism.

"The first annual He Whenua Taurikura hui will bring together communities, civil society, academia, private sector and government to look at the security risks that New Zealand faces from terrorism and violent extremism.

"It will promote research on radicalisation; challenges from hate-motivated violent extremist ideologies; and promote discussion on what to prioritise to keep New Zealanders safe.

"The hui will also develop options for the National Centre of Excellence for preventing and countering violent extremism which the Government will establish later this year.

"Everyone in New Zealand deserves to feel included and safe. The annual He Whenua Taurikura will be an important contributor to building a safer and more inclusive Aotearoa," Andrew Little said.

More information on the hui can be found on the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet website.