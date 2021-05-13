Te Hurihanganui growing with Nelson community celebration - Davis

Thursday, 13 May, 2021 - 14:39

Nelson is the latest community to join the Te Hurihanganui kaupapa to drive change and address racism and bias in education, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.

Speaking at today’s community celebration, Kelvin Davis acknowledged the eight iwi in Te Tau Ihu for supporting and leading Te Hurihanganui in Nelson alongside students, whÄnau and educators.

"The education system hasn’t worked for everyone in New Zealand and one of the biggest reasons for this inequity is systemic racism. Te Hurihanganui is how we’re learning what works in communities to fix that," Kelvin Davis said.

"Nelson will be at the forefront of our work to address racism and inequity in education and improve outcomes for Äkonga MÄori and their whÄnau not just here, but across the country.

"Communities are the heart of Te Hurihanganui - iwi, whÄnau, Äkonga, schools and early learning services. When educators and policymakers work in partnership with communities, we can make change happen on the ground as well as across the education system," Kelvin Davis said.

Budget 2019 included $42 million over three years to put Te Hurihanganui into action across six communities.

Nelson is the fourth community to join the kaupapa, following Te Puke, Porirua/Tawa and Te Tai Tonga (Eastern Southland).

"This Government is committed to improving the outcomes and experience of Äkonga MÄori and their whÄnau," Kelvin Davis said.

"Te Hurihanganui will help us achieve change by supporting everybody within the education system to shift their actions and practices, so that collectively we better serve all learners and their whÄnau.

"There’s never a single solution to building a better education system for our tamariki. None of us have all the answers. But together we do," Kelvin Davis said.

Iwi and education groups involved in Te Hurihanganui in Nelson:

NgÄti Koata

NgÄti RÄrua

NgÄti Toa

NgÄti Kuia

NgÄti Tama

NgÄti Apa ki te RÄ TÅ

Te Atiawa

Rangitane

Nelson College for Girls

Victory Primary School

Nelson Central School

Nelson Intermediate

Victory Kindergarten

Nelson Central Kindergarten

Y Kids

Te KÅhanga Reo o Waimeha

Nelson South Kindergarten