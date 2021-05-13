Green Party condemn violent displacement of Palestinians

Thursday, 13 May, 2021 - 17:30

The Green Party condemns the violent and forced displacement of the Palestinian Sheikh Jarrah community of East Jerusalem by Israeli forces and settlers.

"We further condemn the recent indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip causing the deaths of 43 Palestinian civilians including 13 children, we call on both the IDF and Hamas to abide by international human rights and humanitarian law", said Green Party spokesperson on Human Rights and Foreign Affairs Golriz Ghahraman.

"We note that the forcible displacement of Palestinians is an atrocity crime in international law, and in these circumstances can amount to ethnic cleansing.

"Israel’s ongoing and continued occupation of Palestinian territories, and siege on Gaza since 2009, constitute serious breaches of international law and have caused an unsustainable humanitarian crisis, exasperated by the current COVID-19 crisis. The people of Gaza are trapped with little access to humanitarian aid, adequate healthcare or education.

"The Green Party promotes and supports the principle of self-determination of peoples everywhere, including Palestine.

"We support a two state solution that would ensure an independent state of Palestine alongside the state of Israel.

"The Green Party calls on the UN Security Council to:

Strongly condemn the violence committed by Israeli forces in East Jerusalem and its indiscriminate bombing of civilian community in Gaza; and

Call on both Hamas and IDF to abide by international humanitarian law, with clear primary responsibility as the occupying power, on Israel."