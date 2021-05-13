NZ human rights organisation condemns Israeli aggression

Thursday, 13 May, 2021 - 17:56

"The Foundation Against Islamophobia and Racism (FAIR) strongly condemns the latest atrocities committed by the illegal state of Israel on the Palestinian people and the attacks on Masjid Al Aqsa in the blessed month of Ramadan," said Azad Khan, FAIR spokesperson.

"The forced and illegal evictions of the residents of Sheikh Jarrah is a clear violation and part of the wider ongoing plan by the illegal state of Israel to forcibly remove Palestinians from their own rightful land."

Mr Khan says that, "What's happening in Palestine currently is state sponsored terrorism and ethnic cleansing. The atrocities have now reached another level where the Muslim world’s third holiest site, Masjid Al Aqsa, is under attack. Palestinians don't even have the freedom nor the security to pray peacefully within the sanctity of the mosque."

"To date, the Israeli military attack on the Palestinian civilians in heavily populated areas has resulted in mass casualties. There is no regard for the holy sanctity of Masjid Al Aqsa, the month of Ramadan or for the lives and property of the Palestinians by the Israeli administration in their quest to expand their illegal occupation of East Jerusalem."

"We call upon the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Nanaia Mahuta to condemn these attacks and call for an immediate stop to the violence that Israel is unleashing on the Palestinian people. We would like a unanimous Parliamentary motion designating Israel as an apartheid state based on the recent findings of a Human Rights Watch investigation, similar to the Parliamentary motion taken in respect of the Uyghur people’s experience of severe human rights abuses in China."