Friday, 14 May, 2021 - 15:41

Funding information evening a valuable event for the Tararua community A huge thank you to everyone who came along to our Funding Information Evening last night at The Hub in Dannevirke.

Over the course of the evening, funding providers and administrators from across the region presented in 5-minute slots to a crowd of people from all corners of the district. Presenters shared information about the types of funding available, who is eligible, what can and cannot be applied for and more.

The presentations are available for download on the council website and include contact details for the various funding providers. Also on the website is a link to sign up to be included in any future databases that aim to capture community funding needs and opportunities.

"It was fantastic to be able to bring together the people who are volunteering their time to better our communities and the funding providers who come to the table to help these community projects come to life," said Mayor Tracey Collis.

"We are so lucky to have so many people in our communities making a difference and that really showed with the number of people in attendance," she said.

Mark Maxwell, Tararua District Council’s Group Manager - Economic and Community Development and MC for the evening said, "We were delighted with the turnout last night. This demonstrates that there is a clear need in the community for these networking opportunities between funders and communities. The feedback we have received has been fantastic and we look forward to running more of these events in the future."