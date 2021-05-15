Robertson could halve debt overnight - DSC

Saturday, 15 May, 2021 - 23:47

Government debt could be halved overnight if Finance Minister Grant Robertson took out the debt the government owes to itself.

The Reserve Bank, an arm of government, is currently holding around $60 billion in government debt - the bonds it has purchased off banks and other investors on the secondary market.

The government says it has to pay that back - to itself!

It’s like borrowing from your own savings account to buy something in cash and then saying you’re in debt and you have to pay yourself back. It’s nonsense.

The government could write off that pretend debt overnight and nobody would be any the worse off.