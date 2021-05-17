Controversial Bill subject of nationwide speaking tour

Monday, 17 May, 2021 - 06:00

Speak Up For Women have announced a nationwide speaking tour to discuss the controversial sex self-identification clause within the Births, Deaths, Marriages and Relationships Registration Bill, ahead of the governments announcement on how they intend to progress the Bill.

In March, Jan Tinetti, Minister for Internal Affairs, indicated she intends to pass self-identification into law this year ‘as a priority’. But two months on the government has yet to reveal how it intends to do this.

When deferring the Bill in 2019, the then minister of Internal Affairs, Tracey Martin, said: "Significant changes were made to the Bill by the select committee around gender self-identification and this occurred without adequate public consultation. This has created a fundamental legal issue"

Official Information Act disclosures from the Department of Internal Affairs show that minister Tinetti has been considering options for how to pass self-identification, including sending the Bill back to select committee - where it can be subject to public consultation - or simply progressing the Bill to second reading despite the known concerns.

Beth Johnson, spokeswoman for Speak Up For Women, says: "A change this big must be subject to public consultation. From what we can tell, the work has not been done to resolve the fundamental legal issues raised by Crown Law in 2019. It’s concerning that the minister is considering ploughing ahead with this flawed Bill regardless.

We’re hitting the road to talk to everyday kiwis who we know will share our concerns about this short-sheeting of democracy"