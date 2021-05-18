Moveable floor in plan for new pool facility being built by Apollo Projects - council

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021 - 09:45

A moveable floor allowing the region to futureproof the new 50-metre pool for more users has been included in plans for Gisborne’s new aquatic facility to be designed and built by Apollo Projects.

Gisborne District Council Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann says Council has now entered into a design and build process with Apollo and should have the project’s cost substantively locked in within four weeks.

"Working with a specialist aquatic contractor to design and build the indoor pool complex reduces the risk to Council and helps ensure the indoor pool will be delivered on time and within the $46 million mainly Government-funded budget."

The indoor pool facility includes a two-metre deep 50m x 20m multi-use pool, leisure and toddler’s pool, learn-to-swim/hydrotherapy pool, indoor change rooms, administration and office facilities, pool plant, service areas, car park and associated landscaping.

"The new procurement approach means we’ve also been able to include a number of desirable elements in the design such as the moveable floor which allows a greater number of sports to be played in the pool and the opportunity to host more events."

"It’s also a huge advantage for the elderly and those with disabilities, and gives us more flexibility for different users to be in the pool at the same time."

The co-design team which includes Ngai TÄwhiri, Lardelli Arts, Council and Apollo spent today meeting with stakeholders such as sports groups and health and wellbeing organisations to discuss the development and hear their ideas on the adjusted floor plan.

"The cost efficiencies afforded by using a specialist contractor for design and build means there are more design elements we can build into the facility for development now or in the future," says Ms Thatcher Swann.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz is pleased to be one step closer to completion with the involvement of Apollo Projects which has built many aquatic facilities around New Zealand. "There’s going to be something for everyone at the new Gisborne facility when it opens. This will be a place to exercise, a place to relax, a place to enjoy," she said.

Apollo Projects chief executive Paul Lloyd says the company will be involved in the project from the ground up and is delighted to be working in TairÄwhiti.

"Partnering with communities to deliver this kind of incredible aspect is something very special. Getting to see the people of Gisborne enjoy this world-class facility is why we love being involved in these types of projects."

The new indoor aquatic facility is still expected to open by March 2023, with improvements to the outdoor areas intended to be progressively delivered after that.

The Government funding of $40m for the redevelopment is through the Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) Covid-19 response. Council has committed $5.65m to the project.