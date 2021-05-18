Green Party tables motion to recognise Palestinian statehood

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021 - 14:12

The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand has tabled a motion in the house to recognise and support the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and statehood through a two-state solution.

Green Party Foreign Affairs and Human Rights spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman calls on the New Zealand Parliament to join the Green Party in recognising the rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and statehood.

"This is about acknowledging the humanity and dignity of Palestinians at a time when they are facing extreme violence and degradation, once again, at the hands of Israeli occupying forces," Golriz Ghahraman said today.

"The harrowing violence we are witnessing in Gaza and East Jerusalem are part of an ongoing atrocity against the Palestinian people.

"Violence against civilians, whether committed by Hamas or the Israeli Defence Force must be condemned in the strongest terms, but the massively disproportionate death toll, over 200 Palestinian deaths, 50 of them children, and ten Israelis, including two children, speaks to the context of a powerful military force indiscriminately attacking a trapped community.

"The path forward from the latest bout of violence must be lasting peace, supported by the international community. Statehood as part of a two state solution would uphold and celebrate the inherent rights and dignity of Palestinians.

"It would allow that strong and resilient community to move forward to a future where Palestinian children can look forward to building their lives free from violence, with hopes and dreams that they so richly deserve."

Palestinian statehood with a two-state solution is a long-term Green Party policy.

Golriz Ghahraman will seek leave to move the motion tomorrow, 19 May.