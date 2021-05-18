PM won’t rule out co-governance of South Island water infrastructure - ACT

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021 - 15:29

"Jacinda Ardern needs to let New Zealanders know what’s happening with the South Island’s water assets rather than leaving us in limbo," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"I asked the Prime Minister in Parliament today whether she would rule out co-governance of water infrastructure in the South Island between Government and NgÄi Tahu. She wouldn’t give me a straight answer.

"This is just like with He Puapua. These are important conversations that need to be had by all New Zealanders out in the open. We need straight answers.

"Jacinda Ardern is the master of obfuscating. Instead of verbal gymnastics in Parliament, how about treating us like adults?

"ACT has always said Treaty settlements are full and final and people shouldn’t have a seat at the table because of their ancestors.

"ACT is the only party that has consistently stuck to its principles on this issue. We exist to have honest conversations about difficult issues like this and to unite New Zealanders behind good ideas."