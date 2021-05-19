Breakthrough on Laura Fergusson Trust - Seymour

Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 - 13:32

"The Laura Fergusson Trust which provides critical services to young disabled people has broken its silence and agreed to meet with the Minister of Health," says ACT Leader and Epsom MP David Seymour.

"This is fantastic news which follows my questions to the Health Minister in Parliament yesterday and a rally I organised with the community on Sunday.

"The Minister told me in Parliament yesterday that he is happy to meet with the Trust and all options are on the table.

"I encourage the Trust Board to go to that meeting armed with requests for what they need to make the organisation sustainable.

"This is ultimately about young people with disabilities having access to the care and treatment they need in a custom built facility so they don’t have to go to rest home.

"I encourage the Board of the Trust and the Ministry to focus on the young people who need these services."