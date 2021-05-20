The Green Party’s Te Matawaka welcomes the Wellbeing Budget 2021

|
[ login or create an account ]
Whakarongo ki te tangi a te manu o te taiao
NÄna te tangi kia tuituia tatou ki te ao marama
Tuia ki runga
Tuia ki raro
Tuia ki roto
Tuia ki waho
Tuia te here tangata
Ka rongo te pÅ, ka rongo te ao
Te hono a wairua
Whakaputa ki Te Whaiao
Ki te ao MÄrama
Tihei MÄuri ora!
Today the Green Party’s Te MÄtÄwaka (MÄori and Pasifika) caucus supported the 2021 Budget, acknowledging the investment in MÄori health, MÄori housing, MÄori education, MÄori media, MÄori tourism and the prevention of family and sexual violence.
The Green Party has pushed for the full implementation of recognising te mana o te Tiriti o Waitangi which is evident in this year’s Budget. There is definitely more to do, but these first steps will set a precedent to address issues that affect tangata whenua.
"This year we announced six Pou MÄori that will continue to be our focus to ensure whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi are involved in the decisions that affect them" says Green Party spokesperson for MÄori Development, and Te MÄtÄwaka Chair Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.
"With a small team we are in Parliament to push for resources, acknowledgement and change for MÄori and Pasifika communities. We will continue to do that, and welcome the initiatives announced for MÄori and Pasifika today.
"Our very own Co-leader and Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence and Associate Minister Housing (Homelessness) has been committed to get this right for whÄnau and hapÅ«.
"We welcome $131.9 million investment in adaptive, strengths-based learning systems to expand kaupapa MÄori providers for whÄnau and communities. I want to congratulate the Hon. Marama Davidson for holding the mana of our people in these spaces."
Wins for WhÄnau MÄori:
"We are proud that Minister Davidson worked with the Labour MÄori caucus to ensure that $380 million is invested in putting our whÄnau, our mokopuna and tamariki into warm, dry and affordable homes. It helps address our priority to stop homelessness and restore Mana Motuhake to our people.
"Significant investment into the establishment of a MÄori Health Authority gives TÄ Mason Durie the resource he needs to build the Authority with mana enhancing tikanga, so MÄori finally receive the care we deserve. Te MÄtÄwaka have been pushing since Waitangi Day for an Independent MÄori Health Authority to be led by our experts and to acknowledge Tino Rangatiratanga. I will be advocating for a TakatÄpui unit in that new Authority so that we can model to the new health system how to care for our Rainbow whÄnau.
In the meantime, we hope that the additional funding for DHBs and PHARMAC will help reduce the disparities MÄori face in our current health system.
"I also want to mihi to the Government for realising the importance of our MÄori media who ensure whÄnau are aware of what is going on in and around the rohe with issues that may affect them.
"The commitment to MÄori education, our KÅhanga Reo, MÄori Boarding schools, and a boost in the implementation of a Te Reo MÄori strategy is a reflection of protecting whakapapa. This again is a win and Te MÄtÄwaka supports this.
"There is definitely more to be done but the investment into Te Ao MÄori is significant so we tautoko the budget for WhÄnau MÄori.
Pasifika Wellbeing a win:
The Green Party and Te MÄtÄwaka spokesperson for Pasifika Peoples Teanau Tuiono MP supports the wellbeing investment into our Pasifika communities.
"I welcome the $108 million boost for Pasifika-led initiatives. Pasifika people now have more revenue to gain employment, training and education that will boost the livelihood of our families.
"Pasifika whÄnau come to Aotearoa for better education and employment, which is supported through this budget.
"We’ll keep pushing for more support, but this is a win for our communities and I look forward to working with Pasifika Ministers so our communities can thrive."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice