'Budget a small step in the right direction but big challenges remain'

Friday, 21 May, 2021 - 18:31

Caritas today welcomed the government's increase in welfare benefits to help vulnerable households who arestruggling in the post Covid world.

"We had hoped for a genuinely transformative budget. This is not it. We welcome the small step forwards butmuch more needs to be done to reduce poverty. We would have liked to have seen more support for the workingpoor through Working for Families tax credits. That change is required to significantly reduce the poverty rate"said Caritas Director, Julianne Hickey.

Given the very low interest rates the government had an opportunity to make a step change in meeting what isestimated to be a $100billion infrastructure deficit that has accumulated over the last couple of decades. It couldhave presented a detailed plan for widespread housing construction and investment in genuinely transformativepublic transport infrastructure development. Again we saw small steps in the right direction but much more isrequired.

"We warmly welcome the increased investment in Māori and Pasifika housing. However, we would also like tohave seen the government's detailed plan for skills development, retraining, and immigration reform. This isparticularly important for groups disproportionately impacted by Covid - women, Māori, Pasifika and youngworkers. Even when funding is provided, we still need the necessary skilled labour, land and building consents torapidly deliver house construction on a large scale. That needs to happen as soon as possible. The poor can'twait" said Julianne Hickey.

Caritas supports the continuing approach to wellbeing which incorporates Māori ways of understanding the worldthrough the He Ara Waiora framework. This provides a uniquely New Zealand framework so necessary to addresslongterm intergenerational issues in a holistic way. And we acknowledge the influence of founding CaritasDirector and academic Associate Professor Mānuka Hēnare in the application of Te Ao Māori to this framework.He was a leader in the contemporary application of traditional Māori concepts to the problems of today.