New digital network key safety and resilience tool - Tararua District Council

Monday, 24 May, 2021 - 10:24

Although not first cab off the rank, the new Tararua Alliance digital radio network is just the third in New Zealand, established by Downer Ltd.

"This is a huge step ahead for us," Tararua Alliance Compliance Manager, Jack Steed, said.

The Tararua Alliance is a collaborative working partnership between the Tararua District Council and Downer and the new radio network gives coverage to between 95 and 98 per cent of our extensive roading network, for the more than 100 Alliance staff, using 130 radios, said Jack.

The Tararua District has the fourth largest roading network in New Zealand, covering 4360 hectares, Jack said and the new digital network is vital in building resilience, staff safety and responding to emergencies. "When we have an event starting to unfold, this extensive, live system allows a quick response," he said.

During an emergency event, having a co-ordinated approach in a timely manner is important in getting a response to affected communities. This network adds another layer of resilience for our district, including safety for Tararua Alliance and Council staff which is paramount. The system can track where staff are in high-risk areas, with information monitored on a dashboard at Council or Alliance offices, with alerts sent to senior staff if triggered.

Peter Sinclair, Council’s Emergency Management Advisor, said along with the rollout to Tararua Alliance staff, Council has purchased radios to go into vehicles, along with new radios in the Dannevirke and Pahiatua Service Centres.

"From a health and safety perspective, it allows us to be in touch with those working alone and if they get into trouble, they just need to hit a button which transmits an emergency signal which is picked up quickly by the monitoring system," he said. "This new network is going to be helpful, not only in emergency management, but day-to-day situations too."

Currently the new system has five repeater stations live with the sixth at Wharite to go live soon, allowing communications to stretch across to the Manawatu and Rangitikei districts as well as Tararua.

"This is a national strategy for Downer, with the Milford Alliance and Taranaki already operating the same systems," Jack said.

Raj Suppiah, Council’s Group Manager - Corporate, said this new digital technology provides huge capacity to the network and with more channels for communication available, it also allows other agencies to share the network.

"The GPS ability means we are able to see where our people are at all times," he said. "Previously the analogue system had a lot of black spots and now with coverage as high as 98 per cent we can extend the use to our supply partners when they are working with Tararua Alliance. Downer’s scope for this was initially safety, but now we have additional benefits for our district."